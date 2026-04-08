The caretaker cabinet has withdrawn the three Bulgarian candidates for European Prosecutor—Dimitar Belichev, Mihaela Raidovska, and Plamen Petkov. The Minister of Justice will notify the special European body responsible for the subsequent selection process of this decision.

With today’s decision, the Council of Ministers tasked the Minister of Justice with organizing a new procedure for selecting candidates for the position of “European Prosecutor” from Bulgaria in accordance with clearly defined rules. These rules stipulate that the selection be carried out by a five-member commission.

Редактор: Калина Петкова