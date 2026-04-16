Annual inflation in the eurozone rose to 2.6% in March 2026, up from 1.9% in February, according to Eurostat data. This is slightly above the initial estimate of 2.5%.

By comparison, a year earlier, inflation in the eurozone stood at 2.2%. Across the entire European Union, it reached 2.8% in March, up from 2.1% a month earlier. The lowest inflation was recorded in Denmark (1.0%) and in the Czech Republic, Cyprus, and Sweden (1.5% each). At the other end of the spectrum are Romania with 9.0%, as well as Croatia and Lithuania with over 4%.

In Bulgaria, annual inflation reached 2.8%, accelerating for the first time since September 2025. On a monthly basis, prices in the country rose by 1%. According to national statistics, however, inflation is higher - 4.1% annually and 0.9% monthly.

Overall, most EU countries are seeing accelerating inflation. It is rising in 23 countries, falling in three, and remaining unchanged in one.

The main reason of price increases in the eurozone are services, followed by energy and food. On a monthly basis, the highest price growth was recorded in Portugal, Greece, and Latvia, while a decline was seen only in Sweden.

Редактор: Калина Петкова