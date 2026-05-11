Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova takes part in the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the meeting, a discussion will be held on deepening cooperation with the Western Balkan countries in the field of the common foreign and security policy. The Ministers will also discuss the situation in the Middle East, with a focus on the EU’s cooperation with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

In the context of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, emphasis will be placed on the progress achieved in key areas of the Union’s support for Ukraine, as well as the geostrategic importance of the country’s accession to the EU, the Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева