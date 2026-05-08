Bulgaria has a new regular government after Parliament approved the composition and structure of the “Radev” cabinet. A total of 124 lawmakers - all from “Progressive Bulgaria” - voted in favor of the prime ministerial nomination and the structure of the Council of Ministers. 70 MPs from DPS, “We Continue the Change” (PP), “Democratic Bulgaria” (DB), and “Vazrazhdane” voted against, while 36 lawmakers from GERB-SDS abstained.

Two fewer MPs voted in support of the final composition of the Council of Ministers. Minutes after 11 a.m., the prime minister, deputy prime ministers, and ministers took the oath of office in the National Assembly.

The country’s 107th government will be headed by Rumen Radev, leader of “Progressive Bulgaria”. He will have four deputy prime ministers: Galab Donev, Atanas Pekanov, Alexander Pulev, and Ivo Petkov. Two of them - Petkov and Pekanov - will serve as deputy prime ministers without portfolio.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева