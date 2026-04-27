President Iliyana Yotova announced when the 52nd National Assembly will convene. The newly elected members of parliament will gather at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 30. Following that, the deadlines set forth in the Constitution will take effect.

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, the parliament will elect its speaker and deputy speakers. Once the parliamentary groups are formed, the president will hold consultations with them. This will be followed by the procedure for granting exploratory mandates to form a government. The head of state will grant the mandate to a candidate for prime minister nominated by the largest parliamentary group - “Progressive Bulgaria.” According to Yotova, the constitutional procedure will be initiated immediately after the first session of Parliament, with the head of state taking the holidays into account.

Редактор: Калина Петкова