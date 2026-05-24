On May 24th we celebrate the Day of Bulgarian education and culture and of Slavic Script. On this day, Bulgaria commemorates the national holiday of education, culture, and the creation of the Glagolitic alphabet by Cyril and Methodius, also known as the "Brothers of Thessaloniki." Cyril and Methodius recorded the first translations of the sacred scriptures in the Glagolitic alphabet.

May 24 was declared an official holiday of the People's Republic of Bulgaria by a resolution of the Ninth National Assembly on March 30, 1990, and has been an official holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria since November 15, 1990, when the People's Republic of Bulgaria was renamed the Republic of Bulgaria.

Редактор: Калина Петкова