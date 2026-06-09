The Border Police Directorate received 213 vehicles and 88 cameras at an official ceremony held at the Specialized Air Surveillance Unit. The new equipment was provided under projects funded by the European Union’s Financial Support Instrument for Border Management and Visa Policy. The total value of all equipment under these projects is nearly 10.5 million euro.

"We realised that if we do not improve the technical capabilities along our border, especially the Bulgarian-Turkish border, we will be unable to ensure the security of either Bulgaria or the EU, as this is an external border and a shared responsibility for all", Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev stated at the ceremony. He also recalled the efforts of Rumen Radev, in his capacity as president, to secure funding from the European Union for the technical infrastructure.

Demerdzhiev and the director of the Border Police presented the keys to the new vehicles to the directors of the regional directorates.

Редактор: Калина Петкова