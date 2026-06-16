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Only in our country they are recalculated every three months
A comparative analysis of European parliamentary salaries has shown that Bulgarian MPs receive one of the highest salaries relative to the minimum wage in their own country.
According to published data, the salary of Bulgarian MPs is approximately 6.8 times higher than the minimum wage. This places Bulgaria first in Europe on this indicator, even though it remains among the countries with the lowest incomes in the European Union.
A comparison with other European countries reveals significantly lower ratios. In Romania, MPs’ salaries are about 2.7 times higher than the minimum wage, which is itself higher than Bulgaria’s and amounts to nearly 800 euros. In Spain, members of parliament receive about 2.5 times the minimum wage; in France, the ratio is about 4 to 1; and in Germany, it is about 5 to 1.Редактор: Калина Петкова
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