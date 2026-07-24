“US tanker aircraft will not arrive today, but perhaps next week,” Bulgaria's Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said at a briefing on Friday.

There will be up to eight aircraft, and around 250 US service members are expected to arrive in Bulgaria. The aircraft will remain in the country until October 1.

“If we receive a new note requesting an extension of the period, we will inform the Bulgarian public,” the minister said.

“Bulgaria is not a target and will not be one,” Stoyanov stressed. As an example, he cited Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia, where US aircraft had also been deployed, emphasizing that Bulgaria had not been targeted by strikes.

“The US side has made its assessment after requesting, through a diplomatic note, that up to eight of its aircraft remain in Bulgaria,” Stoyanov said.

He also confirmed that Bulgaria had received a note from Iran regarding the aircraft at Bezmer Air Base. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clearly stated that Bulgaria is not participating in the conflict,” the defense minister added.

Stoyanov also commented on the defense of Bulgaria’s airspace.

“I have sent a letter to the Hungarian defense minister. I have held talks about second-hand F-16s to ensure the protection of our airspace. I categorically state that our skies must be protected by our own aircraft and our own pilots,” he said.

Today, Dimitar Stoyanov met five mayors from the Yambol region in connection with the deployment of the eight US tanker aircraft at Bezmer Air Base. The meeting was organized by the regional governor and was also attended by Brigadier General Dimitar Georgiev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force, and Sports Minister Encho Keryazov.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева