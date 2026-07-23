Hundreds of people from the village of Bezmer in the Yambol region are signing a petition against the deployment of U.S. military aircraft at the air base, which is located a few kilometers from the village.

“We’re used to the noise from the planes during the international exercises that have been held here. We’re even used to U.S. troops. In recent days, however, it has become clear to many people that this involves the presence of U.S. tanker aircraft, which will most likely be used in the conflict with Iran”, commented the village mayor Rosen Rusev.

“The fear among Bezmer residents is that we are in close proximity to the air base. When there are military conflicts, civilian targets are often affected. Another concern people share is that Bulgaria should not take sides in a conflict that does not directly concern our country”, he added.

The petition is available in stores, at city hall, and in cafes. “We’re worried because Bezmer is becoming a target for Iranian bombs”, says a village resident. People are also coming to Bezmer from Sliven to sign the petition. “We are categorically opposed to the deployment of any aircraft. Decisions are being made that drag us into war. I think the citizens’ opinion is the most important thing”, they add.

The people of Bezmer are also prepared to protest. “We’ll engage in civil disobedience. We’ll block the road and even the highways if we have to”, they say.

On Friday, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov will meet the mayors of the five municipalities where the petition is being circulated. The first tanker planes are expected to land in Bezmer that same day.

Редактор: Калина Петкова