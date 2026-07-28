August will begin with sunny and hot weather. Toward the end of the first 10-day period, there is an increased chance of developing cumulonimbus clouds, bringing short-lived showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are also expected to decrease slightly during that time, although they will remain above climate norms.

This year, average temperatures in August are expected to be above normal. Climate norms range between 21°C and 25°C in the lowlands, 20°C to 22°C in the higher plains, and 6°C to 14°C in the mountains. The lowest temperatures during the month are expected to range between 10°C and 15°C, while the highest could reach between 38°C and 43°C.

In most parts of the country, total monthly rainfall in August is expected to be around normal levels. Average precipitation is forecast at 30–50 mm in the lowlands and higher plains, 20–35 mm along the Black Sea coast, and 50–80 mm in the mountainous regions.

During most of the second 10-day period, the weather is expected to remain sunny, with temperatures staying above the seasonal average. After the middle of the period, the likelihood of increased cloud cover, rainfall and thunderstorms will rise again. Temperatures are expected to fall closer to climate norms.

The outlook for the final 10-day period of August suggests alternating sunny days and periods with more significant cloud cover and a higher chance of rainfall. Temperatures are expected to remain around or above the seasonal average.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева