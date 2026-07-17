The European Commission has published its seventh Annual Rule of Law Report. In the section dedicated to Bulgaria, Brussels concludes that the country has once again failed to demonstrate real progress in tackling high-level corruption, reforming the Supreme Judicial Council, and improving the way Parliament adopts legislation.

While the Commission acknowledges limited improvements in certain areas, it states that there has been "no progress" on four key recommendations. These concern the reform of the Supreme Judicial Council, the long-term secondment of judges, results in high-level corruption cases, and the quality of the legislative process.

The overall conclusion is that, although institutions and procedures are in place, the system continues to fail to ensure genuine accountability for those in power. Compared with the previous year, the Commission notes some procedural improvements, but no substantial change, according to the report.

The who report HERE .

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева