The gross domestic product of Bulgaria increased by 3.1% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year and by 0.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, data of the National Statistical Institute shows.

According to preliminary data, the GDP in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to 27.33 billion euro and it is 4,262 euro per capita. The number of employed people in the economy is 3.5 million. In the first quarter of this year, GDP per employee increased by 1.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева