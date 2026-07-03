Prime Minister Rumen Radev and General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, discussed the security risks arising from military crises in Europe's neighborhood and the adaptation of the armed forces modernization to contemporary challenges, the government's press office announced. The meeting, held in Sofia, was also attended by Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov.

Radev and Grynkewich discussed a number of topics related to enhancing the Bulgarian Armed Forces’ interoperability within NATO, increasing technology transfer to Bulgaria, accelerating the deployment of drones and countermeasure systems, and making more effective use of NATO’s and the European Union's financial instruments in the defence sector, including for expanding regional connectivity.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева