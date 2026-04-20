With nearly 100% of protocols processed, the data indicates a clear and undisputed lead in the vote. The majority of Bulgarian citizens living abroad have supported the “Progressive Bulgaria” coalition, which received 38.038% of the vote, or 70,995 ballots.

In second place is the PP–DB coalition with 22.843%. Third comes DPS, backed by 8.498% of voters abroad. The “Velichie” party ranks fourth with 5.782%, followed by “Vazrazhdane” with 5.245%.

GERB–SDS takes sixth position, receiving 4.669% of the vote, which corresponds to 8,715 Bulgarian voters living outside the country.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева