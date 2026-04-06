Holy Week has begun. Christians commemorate the sufferings of Jesus Christ in the final days of His earthly life.

Holy Week is the final week of the earthly life of the Savior Jesus Christ. It is called “Great” and “Holy” because it commemorates His suffering, crucifixion, death and Resurrection. After raising Lazarus on Saturday and being solemnly welcomed into Jerusalem, He willingly walked step by step toward His sufferings for the redemption of humanity.

Each day of Holy Week is called holy and great, and on each of them the Church celebrates special services, through which it once again recalls God’s great mercy toward humanity.

Редактор: Калина Петкова