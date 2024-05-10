Bulgaria can't make more concessions, said Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev, speaking to journalists in connection with election results in North Macedonia and the country's European path.

"Let's see what government they will make. I hope that the country continues with its European perspective," he said.

"Bulgaria's position is a shared European position. Our friends from North Macedonia know that if they don't meet the requirements for EU membership, it can't happen," said Glavchev.

The caretaker prime minister took part in a ceremony for flying the European flag on the occasion of Europe Day in front of the presidency building.