From May 9 to June 10, the Ministry of the Interior will operate a 24-hour hotline - telephone 02 90 112 98 and email izbori@mvr.bg - for reports of violations or possible crimes relevant to the Ministry's responsibilities in the electoral process. This was announced by the press centre of the ministry on Thursday.

The provided additional opportunity is part of the measures taken by the Ministry of Interior to effectively counter crimes against the political rights of citizens, ensuring security and public order during the elections for MPs and MEPs from Bulgaria, the statement said.

Later in the day, caretaker Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov told journalists that the Interior Ministry had received three election-related alerts.

He added that two of them were related to possible vote-buying and one to possible violation of citizens' electoral rights.