Record high number of victims and newly infected with COVID-19 has been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. The new cases are 4041. 63 more patients passed away.

A total of 11,066 PCR tests were performed. 36.5% of them are positive.

The active cases of coronavirus in the country are 37,581 and 60,537 people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

507 infected people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

2922 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized, 210 of them - in intensive care units.