The salaries of medical staff in Bulgaria are to go up in 2021. A total of BGN 237 million from the state budget will be allocated to the healthcare system, Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov announced.

"Starting from January 2021, we will add money as a permanent remuneration for Bulgarian doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants. All doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants in all hospitals in the country will receive a pay rise: for doctors - BGN 600, for nurses - BGN 360 and for healthcare assistants - BGN 120," the Minister of Health explained.