Vaccines for COVID-19 in Bulgaria will be free, but not mandatory. That was announced by Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov at the regular weekly briefing of the health authorities.

"Bulgaria is interested in three vaccines. They are among the first to receive registration from the European Medicines Agency. Vaccination will be voluntary. There will be enough vaccines for all vulnerable groups - elderly people, those with chronic diseases and medics", Prof. Angelov aded.

Тhe vaccine for coronavirus will not be included in Bulgaria's immunization calendar.