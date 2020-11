Bulgaria's economy marks 4.3% growth rate in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter, when a record decline of 10.1% was registered, National Statistical Institute data show.

Because of the strict quarantine during the second quarter the annual decline reached 8.6%.

Final consumption registered a positive economic growth rate of 9.3% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The external balance is positive.