25 scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) are among the top 2% of top scientists in the world, according to a ranking by Stanford University. This was announced by BAS.
The Bulgarian researchers ranked at the top of the ranking of the prestigious American university in competition with numerous scholars from around the world are from different fields of science. Most of them work in the fields of chemistry, physics, including nuclear physics, energy and biology.