Те са недоволни от процедурата по окончателното одобряване на Джо Байдън за победител в президентските избори

Гневни привърженици на президента Доналд Тръмп щурмуваха Капитолия, като крещяха и развяваха американски знамена, принуждавайки полицията да затвори сградата.

Те са недоволни от процедурата по окончателното одобряване на Джо Байдън за победител в президентските избори.

 

 

Конгресът прекрати дебатите по удостоверяването на победата на Джо Байдън, започна евакуация на сенаторите, а членовете на Камарата на представителите бяха предупредени от полицята да сложат противогази, след акто в Ротондата бе използван сълзотворен газ.

Някои туитнаха, че са потърсили убежище в офисите си в сградата. 

Представител на полицията на Капитолия се качи на трибуната и призова конгресмените да запазят спокойствие, като ги увери, че скоро ще има повече информация.

Председателят на Комисията по правилата на Камарата Джеймс Макгавърн от Масачузетс заяви пред събралите се конгресмени, впили поглед в телефоните си, че се очаква скоро Камарата да възобнови заседанието си. 

Капитолият е блокиран от полицията.

 

Кметицата на Вашингтон Мюриел Баузър нареди полицейски час до 6:00 ч. утре сутринта.

 

 

Източник: БТА

