Гневни привърженици на президента Доналд Тръмп щурмуваха Капитолия, като крещяха и развяваха американски знамена, принуждавайки полицията да затвори сградата.

Те са недоволни от процедурата по окончателното одобряване на Джо Байдън за победител в президентските избори.

BREAKING: Trump supporters storm into US Capitol building.



• Constitutionally mandated process for counting Electoral College votes suspended

• House chamber doors barricaded

• VP Pence ushered to secure locationhttps://t.co/hEdfQAz2W7



Live stream: https://t.co/sSH8cLIxUQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

Конгресът прекрати дебатите по удостоверяването на победата на Джо Байдън, започна евакуация на сенаторите, а членовете на Камарата на представителите бяха предупредени от полицята да сложат противогази, след акто в Ротондата бе използван сълзотворен газ.

This is the moment the House adjourned after protestors breached the U.S. Capitol https://t.co/C6tGSZftUu pic.twitter.com/WkvR6VvLMU — POLITICO (@politico) January 6, 2021

Някои туитнаха, че са потърсили убежище в офисите си в сградата.

NOW: The scene inside the Capitol as mobs of Trump supporters breach building.



Story: https://t.co/zeM6H9PTaY pic.twitter.com/M8OYpcL5p8 — Complex (@Complex) January 6, 2021

Never thought I’d see an attempted coup but here we are pic.twitter.com/Koeo4jhost — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 6, 2021

Представител на полицията на Капитолия се качи на трибуната и призова конгресмените да запазят спокойствие, като ги увери, че скоро ще има повече информация.

Capitol Police have put the US Capitol Building on lockdown amid clashes between police and Trump supporters



Footage shows demonstrators swarming the Capitol Buildinghttps://t.co/Icnf1VfGsS pic.twitter.com/dnlVuRCDRD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 6, 2021

Председателят на Комисията по правилата на Камарата Джеймс Макгавърн от Масачузетс заяви пред събралите се конгресмени, впили поглед в телефоните си, че се очаква скоро Камарата да възобнови заседанието си.

Капитолият е блокиран от полицията.

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Кметицата на Вашингтон Мюриел Баузър нареди полицейски час до 6:00 ч. утре сутринта.

Everything @realDonaldTrump touches he burns to ground.

These people are not protestors. They are Domestic Terrorists. Republicans did nothing to stop this. My former opponent @reptedbudd is a traitor. Everyone of the seditious Republican should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/8KfonsiGUy — Scott Huffman (@HuffmanForNC) January 6, 2021

Police and Trump supporters are going at it INSIDE of the Capitol. Never thought we’d see something like this pic.twitter.com/MqBJoKYHbP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

