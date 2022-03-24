Photo: iStock
The amendments were adopted by the Parliament on Thursday
Bulgaria’s National Assembly abolished the possibility of acquiring citizenship for investment – the so called “golden passports”. That happened after the MPs adopted the amendments to the Law on Bulgarian Citizenship at second reading.
Within a six-month period after the entry into force of the new regulation, the State Agency for National Security is to investigate all cases of obtained citizenship by investment.
The European Commission has insisted on abolishing the “golden passports”.