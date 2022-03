"I discussed with the US President Joe Biden the corruption and how it could be a tool to be used by Putin in the Balkan countries." That announced Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Brussels on Friday.

The two politicians talked also about “Turkish Stream” gas pipeline.

“Three billion of our money had been spent for a pipe that we cannot use,” Petkov commented.

Joe Biden was in Brussels for the meeting of European leaders. Later he visited Poland.