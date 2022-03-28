Prime ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, Montenegro and North Macedonia met in Sofia on Monday. Among the topics they discussed were the provisions of liquefied natural gas from Turkey and Greece, the alternative use of existing pipelines by reversing the flow of gas from the south - through Turkey, and the construction of transport corridors in the region.

“My dream is the Balkans to be coordinated on all topics. If all this continues as it started, if cross-border cooperation is activated and we have a common defense strategy and economic cooperation, we can become the fastest growing region,” Kiril Petkov said.

The prime ministers of NATO member states in Southeast Europe have also discussed the refugee crisis, grain, sunflower oil and fuel supplies and Ukraine's post-conflict reconstruction.