Тoday is Holy Monday for the Orthodox Church. This is the first day of the Holy Week which commemorates the last days of the earthly life of Jesus Christ.

Since the Orthodox liturgical day starts at sunset, Holy Monday liturgies begin Sunday evening, at the normal timing for Monday Vespers.

Fasting during Great and Holy Week is very strict, as in Lent at a minimum: dairy products and meat products are strictly forbidden, and on most days, no alcoholic beverages are permitted and no oil is used in cooking. Those who are able may receive the blessing of their spiritual father to observe an even stricter fast, whereby they eat only two meals that week: one on Wednesday night and one after Divine Liturgy on Thursday.