Предполага се, че престъпленията са дело на един и същ човек

Трима души са убити в центъра на Нотингам във вторник сутринта. Задържан е 31-годишен заподозрян.

"Малко след 4.00 ч. сутринта полицията е повикана на "Илкестън роуд", където двама души са открити мъртви на улицата", се казва в изявление на полицията.

Малко по-късно бил получен сигнал за жестока катастрофа на "Милтън Стрийт". Там шофьор на ван връхлетял върху пешеходци, вероятно - умишлено. Трима пострадали са откарани за лечение в болница. 

След това униформените открили още един труп на улица в близост до мястото на катастрофата с буса.

"Това е трагедия! Смятаме, че трите убийства са свързани", каза високопоставената полицейска служителка Кейт Мейнел. Тя допълни, че разследването все още е в начален етап.

