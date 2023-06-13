Трима души са убити в центъра на Нотингам във вторник сутринта. Задържан е 31-годишен заподозрян.

Three people killed in Nottingham rampage: Man, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder as victims are found dead in street at 4am and three others are injured after being run over by van - as police declare 'major incident' and put city into lockdown pic.twitter.com/g32qU604YN — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) June 13, 2023

"Малко след 4.00 ч. сутринта полицията е повикана на "Илкестън роуд", където двама души са открити мъртви на улицата", се казва в изявление на полицията.

Малко по-късно бил получен сигнал за жестока катастрофа на "Милтън Стрийт". Там шофьор на ван връхлетял върху пешеходци, вероятно - умишлено. Трима пострадали са откарани за лечение в болница.

Three people were killed in the central English city of Nottingham on Tuesday, police said, adding that they have detained an unnamed suspect and are treating the deaths as connected. https://t.co/4otCwvEM0L — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 13, 2023

След това униформените открили още един труп на улица в близост до мястото на катастрофата с буса.

"Това е трагедия! Смятаме, че трите убийства са свързани", каза високопоставената полицейска служителка Кейт Мейнел. Тя допълни, че разследването все още е в начален етап.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after three people killed in Nottingham, UK https://t.co/K3KOZUgQX4 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 13, 2023