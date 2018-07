For me...no one tops these dads 🙏 I know there’s a lot of people out there who feel the same way about their family ❤️ As it should be! So happy Father’s Day to all the best dads in the world! #Pa @theoliverhudson #HappyFathersDay

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 17, 2018 at 3:25pm PDT