Снимка: Getty Images
Уокър загина трагично при автомобилна катастрофа
"Никога не пиша за починал приятел. Това е лично нещо, но предпочитам да запазвам спомените си и да остана тях. Наскоро се уплаших, когато почти загубих друг приятел на пътя“, каза Дуейн Джонсън - "Скалата" по повод неотдавнашната катастрофа на Кевин Харт, която остави комика с големи наранявания на гърба - в болницата.
„Всички тези неща ме накараха да се замисля колко красив, но същевременно диво непредсказуем е животът. Никога не знаем какво е зад ъгъла, така че трябва да живеем максимално добре в чест на нашите близки и предци, които вече не са с нас. Manuia le aso fanau, приятелю", написа в Instagram Джонсън в чест на Пол Уокър.
Уокър загина трагично през ноември 2013 г. при автомобилна катастрофа в Санта Кларита, Калифорния. Той беше на 40 години и имаше една дъщеря, Медоу Уокър, сега на 20 години.
I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers. And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road. All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend. #livegreatly #pw
"Обикновено днес бих планирал как да ви обезпокоя с торта за рожден ден, вместо това размишлявам колко съм късметлия да те нарека свой брат. Сълзите никога не отминават, но те се променят - от сълзи на траур до такива на благодатта.”, написа в Instagram Вин Дизел за най-добрия си приятел Пол Уокър.
So much to tell you... so much to share... as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love. His gratitude is palpable... and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound... normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.
