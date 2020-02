This amazing picture shows the Sun's surface at a level of detail that has never been seen before. 🔭☀️ The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope has produced the highest resolution image of the Sun's surface ever taken. The image shows a pattern of turbulent, “boiling” gas that covers the entire sun. The cell-like structures – each about the size of Texas – are the signature of violent motions that transport heat from the inside of the sun to its surface. Click the link in the bio to find out more ☝️ #sun #space #stars #astronomy #bbcnews

