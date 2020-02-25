Its official and I'm so very proud of this one. Grateful for a TeamHood crew and support from around the world. Many thanks to Lis Begin at @beginproductions for her diligent work with GWR and the media outreach on my behalf. I'll continue to share this experience as often as I can. With the setting of this particular GWR, I have officially retired the pose as I know it and will move onto other endeavors. This is the link to the GWR page detailing the event and our accomplishment. https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2020/2/a-retired-marine-just-broke-an-8-hour-plank-record-and-hes-62-years-old-609812 @renae.cobley @515fitnessinc @strengthaxle3d @diomariegrace @coffee.karen @beginproductions #pkank #worldrecords #mentalconditioning #teamhood #transformation #NowMattersNow

