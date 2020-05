The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bulgaria has reached 2,004, the COVID-19 response team spokesman Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov said on Tuesday. 1079 tests were made since yesterday.

The new cases in the past 24 hours are 23. There are 368 patients in hospitals, including 50 in intensive care units.

Furthermore, 4-year old child is among the new cases, as well as four additional medical staff members.