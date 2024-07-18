“There is no support for our approach, which is anti-corruption laws first, and only then discussions on a cabinet. That places us in a situation in which we are unable to fulfil the second government-forming mandate,” said Bozhidar Bozhanov from the negotiating team of We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB), after the meetings held with the parliamentary groups in the 50th National Assembly.

“We shall not waste any time and are ready to hand the mandate back immediately, at the first convenient moment for President Rumen Radev,” said on his part We Continue the Change co-chair Kiril Petkov. Nikolay Denkov, chair of the PP/DB parliamentary group declined any comment on whether they will support the third mandate for the formation of a cabinet, saying: “There is no point in discussing what is going to happen in a hypothetical situation, when the third mandate is handed over let us see who it will be handed over to, let us see what they will propose, and then we can give an answer.”