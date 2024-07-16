The semi-final judging in the Best Performance by an Actor category for the 52nd International Emmy® Award was held today in Pula.

United Media, the leading media company in Southeast Europe, has been chosen for the third consecutive time by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to organize the selection process for the International Emmy® Awards.

United Media and Nova TV, the hosts of this important process that will determine the nominees for this prestigious award, gathered in Pula with the top global and regional professionals who contributed their expertise in selecting the best acting performances. The members of the jury included well-known directors, editors, actors and television professionals.

The opportunity to give their rating in the Best Actor category was bestowed to Agapi Kefalogianni, operation manager of Novacinema Channels within Nova in Greece, Zrinka Jankov, editor-in-chief of Nova TV, as well as actors in numerous television and film hits: Momčilo Otašević, Slavko Sobin and Ivana Roščić. Actors’ performances were also evaluated by experienced, well-known directors Daniel Kušan and Josip Žuvan, producer Ivana Vasilina, actress and director Nikki Bohm. The director of sales of original content and co-production of United Media Tatjana Pavlović, also a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, joined the jury for the semi-final evaluation of the Best Performance by an Actor category.

United Media, just like Nova TV, which is a part of this group, are media companies extremely dedicated to the production of high-quality, original and attractive content. Participation in such an important selection process of choosing the best acting performance for a prestigious international award is an important contribution to the creative industry in the entire region.

The final finalists in all 16 categories will be known in September and the winners will be announced in New York, at the ceremony of the 52nd International Emmy® Award on November 25th.