Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov congratulated the German conservatives from the CDU/CSU and their leader Friedrich Merz for the "impressive election victory". In a post on the social network X the PМ points out that after the elections for a new Bundestag he looks forward to deepening cooperation between Bulgaria and Germany as allies for a strong and prosperous EU.

"Europe needs a strong Germany. Bulgaria needs a strong Germany. Let's move forward towards security and prosperity," GERB leader Boyko Borisov wrote in X. "Heartfelt congratulations, dear Friedrich Merz and the CDU/CSU, on this decisive election victory", he stated.

The co-chair of the "We Continue the Change" party, Kiril Petkov, also congratulated Friedrich Merz on the victory in the elections in Germany.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева