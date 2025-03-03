Heads of state and leaders from around the world congratulated the Bulgarian people on their National Day in congratulatory addresses sent to President Rumen Radev on the occasion of the 147th anniversary of the Liberation of Bulgaria.

On behalf of the American people, U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Bulgaria on its National Day, March 3, and wished the Bulgarian people happiness and prosperity. The United States and Bulgaria share a long history of working together as friends and allies, the US President wrote in his letter to the Bulgarian Head of State.

Donald Trump highlighted Bulgaria’s role as a valuable partner, working alongside the United States to advance efforts for a sustainable end to the war in Ukraine and to ensure secure, reliable, and affordable energy supplies.

The US Department of State congratulated Bulgaria on March 3. On behalf of the United States of America, please accept my warmest congratulations on your Day of Liberation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a congratulatory message published on the website of the U.S. Department of State.

''After 122 years of diplomatic relations, the friendship and close cooperation between our governments continues to grow. Constructing new, American-designed nuclear reactors will make Bulgaria’s energy supply more stable and secure and strengthen our bonds. Our defense cooperation, including Bulgaria’s recent investments to modernize its armed forces, enhances Bulgaria’s security and demonstrates its valuable contribution to NATO, bolstering our collective security.

We look forward to continuing our strong friendship and wish all Bulgarians the best as you celebrate your national day'', the press statement said.

In his greeting on the occasion of Bulgaria's National Day, King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland expressed satisfaction with the strong ties shared by the two countries and looks forward to further strengthening the friendly relations.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also congratulated the Bulgarian people on their National Day. In his message to Rumen Radev, he pointed out that the international community is facing an increasing number of challenges that require multilateral solutions. He emphasized the need to strengthen peace, sustainable development and human rights.

The EU and NATO greeted Bulgaria on its National Day. The greetings are in Bulgarian on the EU Council's X profile.

"Happy National Day, Bulgaria!" reads the greeting on behalf of the institution of the EU heads of state and government.

"Today we celebrate our ally Bulgaria on their National Day", reads a post on NATO's X profile. ''Happy Liberation Day, Bulgaria! Together we work towards a safer and more secure world. Here’s to continued unity and collaboration!'', SHAPE-NATO Allied Command Operations wrote on X.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Bulgaria on the occasion of Liberation Day!", wrote the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

