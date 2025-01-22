United Group, Southeast Europe’s leading telecommunications and media powerhouse, has taken a major step into the production of green electricity with an initial €120 million investment in Bulgaria. This bold initiative heralds a new era of sustainability, reinforcing the company’s position as an industry leader in driving innovation and climate action.

Driving the Green Energy Revolution

United Group’s investment will establish three solar power plants and a wind farm in Bulgaria. By 2027, these projects will supply 160% of the electricity needed for the Group’s Bulgarian operations, meet 65% of its total electricity consumption, and eliminate approximately 120,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from the Bulgarian electricity grid each year. Together, these projects will have a combined capacity of 124 MW, producing 310,000 MWh annually – enough to power more than 60,000 households each year. Additionally, the initiative includes a state-of-the-art battery system capable of storing 1.5 times the peak energy production.

This bold move highlights United Group’s commitment to accelerating Bulgaria’s transition to clean energy while paving the way for a more sustainable future across Southeast Europe.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Victoriya Boklag, CEO of United Group, shared her vision for this milestone:

“This investment is more than a business decision – it’s a promise to future generations. By harnessing the power of the sun and wind, we’re not just powering our operations; we’re powering change. United Group is proud to lead the way in producing green electricity. Together, we’re building a brighter, greener future for Bulgaria and Southeast Europe.”

Building on a Legacy of Innovation

United Group has been a driving force of progress in Bulgaria since its entry in 2020, with €2.5 billion invested in cutting-edge technology, including the country’s first 10 GIGA optical network, the first 5G commercial network, which is now the biggest, and the first unlimited 5G mobile plans. This renewable energy initiative is a natural extension of its commitment to creating meaningful impact, combining technological excellence with environmental responsibility.

The first solar plant, near Stara Zagora, is already operational, and two more solar plants will be built near Kyustendil and Vidin. The wind farm, situated in northeast Bulgaria, will set new benchmarks for innovation and efficiency in the region. All projects are strategically designed to minimise environmental impact by utilizing repurposed industrial land and integrating advanced energy storage systems.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

This investment solidifies United Group’s role as a catalyst for change, aligning with EU climate targets and contributing to Bulgaria’s green energy transformation. The company’s ultimate goal is to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2040, a commitment that defines its leadership in sustainability.

A Transformative Investment for Bulgaria

Nikolai Andreev, CEO of Vivacom, emphasised the significance of this initiative:

“United Group’s investment is a transformative moment for Bulgaria. It strengthens energy resilience, drives economic growth, and firmly positions Bulgaria as a leader in renewable energy. We’re excited to see the impact this project will have on our country and our region.”

Grozdan Karadjov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, said during United Group’s event where the investment was presented: “Over the past 20 years, the share of green energy in the overall energy mix of the European Union has tripled. Bulgaria is following this trend, but the share of renewable sources in the country’s final energy consumption is still less than a quarter. Therefore, investments in this area are crucial for the sustainable development of the Bulgarian economy.”

