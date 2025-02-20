The European Union must remain united and predictable in its support for Ukraine, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said in his speech at the second emergency meeting on Ukraine hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Bulgaria is convinced that any peace negotiation process must be based on the principled position that the fate of a country cannot be decided without its participation at the negotiation table. At the same time, Bulgaria firmly believes that Europe is a natural ally of the United States and, as such, must be an equal participant in diplomatic efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine", added Premier Zhelyazkov, who participated in the meeting via video conference.

