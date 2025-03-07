In March a major information campaign on the introduction of the euro will be launched in Bulgaria. This is what the Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said in the framework of the parliamentary control in the National Assembly. She responded to a question from PP-DB MP Nikolay Denkov on when the Finance Ministry plans to resume the communication campaign on Bulgaria's accession to the euro area and what it envisages.

"A large part of the delay in the preparation and procurement of the communication activities has already been overcome, so a large-scale information campaign on the media in connection with the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria will be launched this month," Petkova said.

Редактор: Калина Петкова