The first F-16 Block 70 multirole fighter of the Bulgarian Air Force landed at the Graf Ignatyevo airbase. The Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov and other officials welcomed the machine.

How many fighter jets will receive Bulgaria

Bulgaria will receive a total of 16 fighter jets under the two contracts signed in 2019 and 2022. After the arrival of the first F-16, another machine is scheduled to arrive this month. The remaining 6 fighter jets are expected by the end of 2025 and the other - by the end of 2027.

A total of 32 pilots under the two contracts will be trained in the United States. The training of the engineering and technical staff has already started, and it is planned that more than 100 specialists will be trained according to the schedule for the arrival of the aircraft in Bulgaria.

