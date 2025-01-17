Photo: БГНЕС
They take the places of the ministers from the cabinet "Zhelyazkov"
The new deputies, who take the seats of the members of the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet, took the oath in the National Assembly.
Eight new MPs are joining the ranks of GERB-SDS. In the place of Rosen Zhelyazkov sits Georgi Georgiev, and in Tomislav Donchev’s - Mihail Iliev Mitov. Nikola Dzhambazov also sits on the MPs' banks, taking the place of Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova. Denitsa Nikolova, on the other hand, is sworn in as a deputy in place of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov. Stefan Marinov takes the place of Georg Georgiev and Valeria Slavova - of Georgi Georgiev. Desita Petkova is the seventh new deputy for GERB-SDS. She will sit in the chair of Education Minister Krasimir Valchev. Stanislav Guberov will vote from the banks in place of Zhecho Stankov.
The BSP-United Left group already has four new MPs. These are Bilyana Ivanova in the place of Ivan Ivanov, Desislav Taskov, who takes the position of Borislav Gutsanov, Nina Dimitrova – in the place of Atanas Zafirov and Galin Durev, whose chair was ceded by Manol Genov.
"There is such a people" also has one new deputy. This is Dimitar Gardev, who takes the place of Silvi Kirilov.Редактор: Калина Петкова