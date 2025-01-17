The new deputies, who take the seats of the members of the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet, took the oath in the National Assembly.

Eight new MPs are joining the ranks of GERB-SDS. In the place of Rosen Zhelyazkov sits Georgi Georgiev, and in Tomislav Donchev’s - Mihail Iliev Mitov. Nikola Dzhambazov also sits on the MPs' banks, taking the place of Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova. Denitsa Nikolova, on the other hand, is sworn in as a deputy in place of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov. Stefan Marinov takes the place of Georg Georgiev and Valeria Slavova - of Georgi Georgiev. Desita Petkova is the seventh new deputy for GERB-SDS. She will sit in the chair of Education Minister Krasimir Valchev. Stanislav Guberov will vote from the banks in place of Zhecho Stankov.

The BSP-United Left group already has four new MPs. These are Bilyana Ivanova in the place of Ivan Ivanov, Desislav Taskov, who takes the position of Borislav Gutsanov, Nina Dimitrova – in the place of Atanas Zafirov and Galin Durev, whose chair was ceded by Manol Genov.

"There is such a people" also has one new deputy. This is Dimitar Gardev, who takes the place of Silvi Kirilov.

Редактор: Калина Петкова