Orange code for strong winds remains in effect today. Dangerous weather warning has been issued for the districts of Montana, Vratsa, Sofia region, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Shumen, Targovishte, Silistra, Dobrich, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardjali.

Minimum temperatures will be between 10 and 15°. Clouds will be more often significant. In some places, mainly in south-western Bulgaria and mountainous areas, there will again be short-term precipitation. It is also possible that it may snow. Winds will be moderate, strong to gusty and gusty from the south-southwest in areas near the northern mountain slopes and in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees.

