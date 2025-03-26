The first patient of those injured in the disco fire in Kochani, who was treated in "Pirogov", has been discharged. This was reported to "Telegraf" by the director of "Pirogov" Dr. Valentin Dimitrov.

"We discharged one of the children injured in the fire", announced Dr. Dimitrov. He explained that eight people are currently under treatment in the hospital, two of them were extubated.

"They all are in a serious condition. They have affected upper and lower respiratory tracts", Dr Dimitrov said. He commented that at this stage no prognosis could be made on how the patients' condition would develop, but that all necessary care was being taken to improve their condition.

Редактор: Калина Петкова