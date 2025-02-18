Sofia Airport has been officially named after the Apostle of Freedom Vasil Levski. That decision was made by the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. According to his decree the name of the airport becomes Vasil Levski Sofia Airport.

In 2017, the proposal of scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences to name Sofia Airport after Levski received broad support. At the end of last year, the Ministry of Transport and Communications supported the project.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева