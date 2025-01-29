"No one from the Vezhen crew has been arrested. Investigations are ongoing in Sweden. There is no information on the progress of the investigation because it is ongoing." This was stated by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev.

It should be recalled that the ship "Vezhen", which sails under the Maltese flag but is Bulgarian-owned and Bulgarian-crewed, was detained by the Swedish authorities on suspicion of sabotage. Sweden believes that it may have broken a fibre-optic cable in the Baltic Sea.

"I have arranged and there already is a consul to assist our citizens. We are awaiting permission for him to board the ship and communicate with our sailors," the foreign minister added. Georgiev stressed that the crew members are free to disembark from the vessel, communicate with their relatives and no restrictive action has been taken against them in any way.

Редактор: Калина Петкова