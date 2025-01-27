New anti-epidemic measures in three more districts in the country. Because of the increasing number of flu patients, restrictions are being introduced in Vratsa, Pleven and Shumen from 27 January. This brings the total number of districts with a declared epidemic to 11.

Students in the districts of Haskovo and Plovdiv are going to study online, and as the same measure comes into force in Vratsa - the districts with closed schools become five in total, along with the previously announced Yambol and Vidin.

In the districts of Dobrich, Veliko Tarnovo, Varna, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad the local regional health inspectorates have ordered the suspension of preventive examinations, compulsory immunizations and re-immunizations, as well as scheduled consultations of healthy pregnant women and children. Strict morning filtering is carried out in nurseries and kindergartens to prevent children with symptoms.

