The Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova is to star in Sylvester Stallone’s new film “My Masterpiece". According to the official description, “My Masterpiece” follows a hitwoman (Maria Bakalova) hellbent on dismantling an unfair system within her industry but she gets stuck on the second floor of an office building after she takes vengeance on a corporate overlord, IMDB writes. Production is expected to begin at the end of summer in Canada. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Cassandra Brooksbank, from a script by Jason Hellerman.

Founded in 2018, Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions has already produced several successful projects, among them the TV series Tulsa King.

Maria Bakalova will have several other premieres and projects until the end of the year, among them the action movie Mayday, in which she stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева