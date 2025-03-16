There are no reports of Bulgarian citizens being injured in the fire in the city of Kočani in North Macedonia, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed. The Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje is in constant contact with the local authorities and continues to monitor the situation. Bulgarians in need of assistance can contact the embassy.

The fire in a nightclub in Kočani resulted in 59 deaths and 155 injuries. Eight of the serious injured have been transported to Bulgarian hospitals.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева